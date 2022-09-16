Alstom open new Engineering and Innovation centre in Portugal

Alstom have opened a new engineering and innovation site in Portugal which will develop cutting-edge solutions in the area of digital mobility and signalling.

Credit: Alstom

Alstom has just opened a new Engineering and Innovation centre in Maia, Porto district. The company has moved forward in its commitment to increase its footprint in Portugal and provide better service to its customers and projects in the country.

Alstom’s new site in Maia main mission is to develop cutting-edge solutions in the area of digital mobility and signalling, both for the Portuguese market and for Alstom’s international projects around the world. With a total size of approximately 460m2 and an initial team of 25 engineers and technicians, the centre has an ambitious growth plan for the upcoming years.

The new site also includes a warehouse with capacity for storage and repair of components for the current projects and clients that Alstom is working with, in Portugal.

“Alstom, based on the experience of its extensive portfolio, aims to boost the railway sector in Portugal, bringing its expertise in the development of sustainable mobility solutions,” David Torres, Managing Director of Alstom Portugal, said. “The company is strongly committed to the Portuguese market, actively contributing to the development of the industry and the local economy. This commitment is demonstrated by the inauguration of the new Engineering and Innovation centre in Maia, which will have advanced technical and logistical competences, also contributing to the creation of more quality jobs in Portugal”.

“Maia is today an economic and social ecosystem that integrates in its territory a vibrant and dynamic business reality, particularly in the field of medium and medium-high technology companies, occupying, at this level, top places in terms of regional and national reckoning,” António da Silva Tiago, Mayor of Maia, said. “I congratulate Alston for choosing Maia, and for adding more value to our ecosystem, through the installation of its engineering and innovation centre, in the Parish of Pedrouços – Maia.”

“The importance of creating a railway technical centre in Portugal, which provides a prompt and high-quality response to the needs and requests of railway operators in our market, contributing to a more sustainable and social responsible mobility,” Paulo Duarte, Director Executivo of the Portuguese Railway Platform, said.

Alstom has been present in Portugal for over 30 years and, currently, two out of three trains in circulation in the country were manufactured by Alstom or with Alstom technology, including high-speed, regional, metro and tram trains. In the digital sphere, more than 1,500km of the Portuguese rail network and more than 500 on-board units are managed by Alstom’s Convel ATP system, a signalling solution developed specifically for the Portuguese market.