Alstom awarded contract to deliver TMS for KiwiRail

0 SHARES

Alstom have been awarded their first major contract in New Zealand to deliver a fully integrated Traffic Management System for KiwiRail.

Alstom has been awarded a contract by KiwiRail to deliver a new, fully integrated Traffic Management System (TMS) for New Zealand’s growing rail network. The new, feature rich Iconis system will dramatically improve the way KiwiRail operates its network. The replacement of the existing Traffic Control Centre technology with this new, state-of-the-art, integrated control system will provide KiwiRail with greater network safety, security, and resilience, delivering greater control capacity and the ability to meet the increasing demands of an expanding rail network.

The fully integrated Iconis system will be capable of being run from either Wellington or Auckland. The system will not only accommodate the forecasted increases in patronage in both cities, but also offer the increased capacity and reliability that is essential to meet the challenge of a booming export industry freight line application.

The proven Iconis Traffic Management System technology will be specifically designed to seamlessly integrate with KiwiRail’s unique rail network characteristics and existing infrastructure. As a highly flexible system, the technology has already been successfully deployed across more than 160 complex freight and suburban networks in both greenfield and brownfield environments in more than 30 countries throughout the world.

“Alstom is delighted to be partnering with Kiwi Rail to deliver a step-change in the way Kiwi Rail will operate their network, our innovative, yet proven technology will provide KiwiRail greater operational flexibility, efficiency and safety while simplifying and future-proofing its operations,” Mark Coxon, Managing Director for Alstom in Australia & New Zealand, said. “Being the first major contract secured by Alstom in New Zealand, we will use the KiwiRail TCS opportunity as the catalyst to further expand our presence in New Zealand.”

Deployment of the new system will take place over a period of three years and divided into four distinct phases with the first deployment on a Pilot Line (Wairarapa Line); followed by the geographical extension of the deployment in the remaining three areas (Lower North Island, Upper North Island, South Island). Following the successful delivery of the system, Alstom will provide long-term support and maintenance to KiwiRail, ensuring the system will be well supported for many years into the future.