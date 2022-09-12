TGV M unveiled by Alstom and SNCF

The TGV M, which is to run on French national network from 2024, has been unveiled by Alstom and SNCF at the La Rochelle workshop.

Copyright: Alstom/Olivier Schindler

Christophe Fanichet (Chairman and CEO of SNCF Voyageurs), Alain Krakovitch (Director of TGV-Intercités), Xavier Ouin (Industrial Director of SNCF Voyageurs) and Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud (President, Alstom France) have unveiled the production line of the TGV of the future in Alstom’s La Rochelle workshops, after an operation that brings together the power cars and passenger cars. A video of the unveiling can be found at the bottom of the page.

The TGV M, which has benefited from the know-how of the best experts at Alstom and the Rolling Stock and TGV-Intercités divisions of SNCF Voyageurs, will run on the French national network from 2024. An order has been placed for 115 units (100 domestic and 15 international) and the train will be used for both the INOUI and OUIGO TGV services.

The TGV M offers:

Unprecedented modularity, which makes it possible to adjust the number of cars as closely as possible to the market’s needs (7, 8 or 9), to quickly transform a 1st class space into a 2nd class space and vice versa, to reconfigure the interior by removing or adding seats, bicycle, or luggage spaces, etc.

A 20 per cent increase in on-board space, i.e. a possible offer of up to 740 seats compared to the current maximum of 634.

Ultra-competitive energy efficiency and carbon footprint per passenger: the TGV M’s carbon footprint is the lowest on the market and 97 per cent of the train’s components are recyclable. With a 32 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions, the TGV M is fully in line with the SNCF Group’s environmental commitments, as set out in the SNCF Voyageurs “Planète Voyages” programme, which aims to reduce the carbon footprint and energy consumption of all its activities.

Access to evolving connected services that meet passengers’ needs, such as on-board Wi-Fi, as well as complete information in real time in the various areas of the train.

A highly “communicating” train set whose sensors continuously transmit thousands of pieces of data enabling the train to be examined in real time from every angle to optimize maintenance and availability,

The new features of the TGV M, as well as its technical specifications, are different from those of the current fleet, leading SNCF Voyageurs to deploy an operating programme involving all the Group’s players.

All TGV operating processes need to be modified, whether related to driving, traffic supervision, train preparation in stations, or to parking, depots and cleaning. This is linked, for example, to the fact that the TGV M will have 9 passenger cars instead of 8 like the current TGVs. Or to the fact that the majority of the interfaces in the driver’s cab have been digitised.

A detailed analysis of the compatibility of the TGV M with the network and stations is being carried out throughout France. It consists of ensuring that the new train is properly registered at all points on the network and in all stations. This analysis is used to identify the adaptation work that needs to be carried out, the procedures that need to be modified and the changes that need to be made in terms of passenger flow management. For example, the surveys already carried out in nearly 70 stations show the need to move stop signs to make it easier for drivers to see the signals when the trains are on the platform. This is linked to the nose of the TGV, which has been lengthened to make it more aerodynamic.

All the new features of the TGV M have been designed with and for future users, whether passengers or SNCF Voyageurs agents. The next major step will be the dynamic test phase at 200 km/h in Velim (Czech Republic) by the end of 2022. This opens the first chapter in a long period of testing for this high-speed train.

A video of the TGV M unveiling is below.