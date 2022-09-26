Alstom sign locomotive maintenance contract with Ferromex

0 SHARES

Alstom have signed a contract to carry out preventive and corrective maintenance on 186 locomotives from the Ferromex fleet.

Daily maintenance on non-Alstom locomotive - Credit: Alstom

Alstom have signed a contract renewal to carry out preventive and corrective maintenance on 186 locomotives of the Ferrocarril Mexicano (Ferromex) fleet for a period of five years, starting immediately.

Alstom’s commercial relationship with Ferromex began in 2004 and has allowed for a synergy in favour of rail mobility in Mexico. This service contract, implementing remote monitoring, consists of performing preventive and corrective maintenance on the locomotives, applying condition-based maintenance technologies, and performing predictive maintenance through vibration analysis and oil chemical analysis.

“The renewed confidence in Alstom with this additional maintenance contract reaffirms Alstom’s commitment to assisting Ferromex in the optimisation of their operations with increased fleet reliability and availability for a more efficient and sustainable transportation network,” Maite Ramos Gómez, General Director at Alstom Mexico, said. “Collaborating hand in hand with business partners such as Ferromex reinforces our work philosophy based on quality, which helps us to support the force that moves Mexico in transportation and sustainability.”

Ferromex operates the largest rail network in Mexico with 10,000km of track, which covers the country’s main industrial and consumer areas, and connects with the rest of the world through eight ports and six border crossings. Maintenance work will be carried out at the Ferromex centres located in Torreón, Chihuahua and Guadalajara.