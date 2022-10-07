DelDOT and Amtrak awarded $11M for railroad worker training programme

In partnership with Amtrak, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), is being awarded $11 million to fund a new “Railroading 101” programme. The training course is funded by a U.S. Department of Labor grant.

“This grant is an example of the commitment of the Department of Labor to empower workers and job seekers,” Stephen Gardner, CEO of Amtrak, said. “Amtrak will use these resources as we work with our Delaware partners to better equip workers for railroad careers and grow our service.”

“DelDOT and Amtrak continue to work collaboratively on projects such as the new Claymont Train Station that will open in late 2023,” Nicole Majeski, Delaware Secretary of Transportation, said. “This grant allows Amtrak to continue to invest in the workforce and ensure Delawareans have the skills needed to fill critical roles locally throughout their organisation in the years ahead.”

Amtrak and DelDOT will help workers develop various railroad-related skills to pursue well-paid, meaningful jobs that contribute to the success of America’s infrastructure and transportation sectors in the future. “Railroading 101” will:

– Improve job opportunities in Delaware

– Build a more diverse railroad workforce

– Enrich the lives of its participants by providing the tools needed for successful railroad careers.

“The pandemic caused extraordinary disruption in our economy and disproportionately harmed people in disadvantaged communities,” Marty Walsh, U.S. Secretary of Labor, said. “The Biden/Harris administration’s actions fuelled a strong recovery and historic economic growth. As we enter new phases in the recovery, we must ensure all communities have the support they need to thrive.”

“Workforce programmes like this one will mean better-paying jobs, and they’ll prove essential as we continue implementing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” Amit Bose, Administrator for FRA, said. “The Federal Railroad Administration applauds the opportunity the Department of Labor provided for Delaware DOT and Amtrak, and we look forward to investing more federal funds in projects and programs that support rail in America.”

The total cost of the “Railroading 101” programme is $11,025,885, with $11,025,885 (100 per cent) funded by the U.S. Department of Labor.