Alstom sign major UK train services contract with Govia Thameslink Railway

Alstom have signed a train support services contract with Govia Thameslink Railway worth approximately £256 million.

Credit: Alstom

Alstom has announced that it has signed a new contract with Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) for a services contract worth around €300 million (£256 million). The Technical Support and Spares Supply Agreement (TSSSA) will run from October 2022 for a period of five years and five months to align with the duration of GTR’s National Rail Contract. That means that Alstom will continue to support the Derby-built Class 377 and Class 387 Electrostar fleets in operation on Southern, Gatwick Express, and Great Northern services into London’s Victoria and King’s Cross stations. Alstom has been a long-term trusted partner to GTR, having already serviced the fleets for nearly 20 years.

GTR and Alstom

“We are very pleased to have secured this very large and important services contract with our long-term customer GTR,” Peter Broadley, Managing Director of Alstom Mainline Services, said. “This is a recognition of the outstanding work done by our services teams across the country, and particularly those at our Brighton facility and the teams based at Hornsey and Selhurst depots.”

Along with Alstom’s unique material supply facility in Brighton, Alstom and GTR teams located across GTR’s four major depots in Battersea, Brighton, Hornsey and Selhurst will work together to support a total fleet of 1,210 cars and ensure the highest standards of train availability, reliability, and safety for some of the UK’s busiest commuter routes.

“This contract renews our association with Alstom, securing the continued support our excellent teams require to maintain our fleet,” Steve Lammin, Engineering Director at GTR, said.