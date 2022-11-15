Deutsche Bahn commissions Siemens Mobility to develop ICE concept

In the first half of 2023, Siemens Mobility will work in close cooperation with Deutsche Bahn to develop concepts for future ICE trains.

Deutsche Bahn AG (DB) has concluded a development partnership for long-distance rail transport with Siemens Mobility following a tender. In the first half of 2023, the two companies will work together on developing their vision of a new-generation high-speed train. Once the concept has been completed, a further tender is expected to follow in the second half of 2023 for the development, construction, and certification of the new fleet.

“We are especially pleased that Siemens Mobility is one of two competing suppliers to be commissioned to develop a new concept for high-speed trains,” Albrecht Neumann, CEO of Rolling Stock at Siemens Mobility, said. “This will give us the opportunity to continue our long-standing partnership with Deutsche Bahn. Even the form of cooperation is forward-looking, rather than delivering a specific catalogue of requirements, the most important features of the new generation of ICE trains will be developed in close cooperation with the customer.”

Through the holistic approach of this partnership, the specific needs of the operator as well as passengers will be aligned with state-of-the-art technologies. This will help foster new ideas that make rail travel even more attractive, comfortable, and convenient. The new generation of trains will make a decisive contribution toward meeting Deutsche Bahn’s declared goal of doubling the number of passengers using long-distance rail transport by 2030.

To achieve this, DB is relying on single-deck trains that are a maximum of 400 metres long, have a seating capacity of around 950 passengers, and a top speed of at least 300km/h. In addition to providing enhanced passenger comfort, the new trains are also expected to set new standards in energy efficiency and technical availability. Siemens Mobility is an industry leader in the field of single-deck high-speed trains. More than 1,000 Siemens trains based on the high-speed Velaro platform are already in service around the world.