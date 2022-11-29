Heathrow Express appoint new Business Lead and Director

Daniel Edwards has been appointed as the new Business Lead and Director for Heathrow Express.

Daniel Edwards - Credit: Heathrow Express

Heathrow Express – the fastest route between Paddington and Heathrow Airport – has announced that Daniel Edwards has been appointed as its new Business Lead and Director.

Edwards re-joins the Heathrow Express team from Heathrow Airport, where he led the Heathrow VIP commercial team before becoming Head of Retail Categories, managing key relationships with retail business partners such as World Duty Free, Harrods and JCDecaux UK. Edwards previously worked at Heathrow Express from 2018-2019 as the company’s Commercial Customer Service Manager, where he oversaw the start of the transformation of the Heathrow Express turn-up-and-go sales channel which included onboarding over 100 new frontline colleagues, the roll out of new ticketing facilities and the growth of commercial revenues in the channel.

Edwards began his career in aviation with Flybe and British Airways before making the move to the railway industry with Northern – firstly as the Hub Station Delivery Manager before becoming Head of Customer Experience in 2016. In these roles, he was responsible for frontline teams of over 350 colleagues, overseeing relationships with Transport Focus and the ORR on customer related matters and delivering the customer experience strategy for the franchise.

Reaction to the appointment

“I am extremely proud to be re-joining Heathrow Express at this important time for the rail industry and taking responsibility for continuing to develop and build on the successes of this high-performing team,” Daniel Edwards, Business Lead and Director for Heathrow Express, said. “I am also looking forward to forging strong working relationships with our operational partners GWR and Network Rail – and with Great British Railways as the transformation of the railway in the UK begins. Heathrow Express has been providing unrivalled levels of service and comfort for over 20 years and I will continue with the creative, diverse, and innovative approach to enhancing the customer experience for all who choose to travel with Heathrow Express.”

Edwards replaces current Business Lead Sophie Chapman who has been promoted to Surface Area Director of Heathrow Airport and will remain on the Board of Heathrow Express.