UK survey finds business travellers want to increase use of lower carbon modes of transport

2 SHARES

Research has found that 72% of UK business travellers would like to increase the use of lower carbon modes of transport such as rail in 2023.

New research from Trainline Partner Solutions, one of Europe’s leading rail content distributors, has revealed that 72% of UK business travellers surveyed would like to take a higher proportion of trips in 2023 by lower carbon modes of transport such as rail. Respondents also demonstrated a concern about their carbon footprint from business travel in 2022, reported 67% of those surveyed.

Key survey results

With business travel levels continuing to recover after the pandemic, 53% stated their volume of business trips in 2022 was either similar to or higher than the number they took annually pre-pandemic. Furthermore, 95% of respondents took a trip via car that could have been taken via an alternative mode of transport – with 66% agreeing they would have preferred to travel more by rail than they were able to.

Looking ahead to 2023, sustainability will ultimately be an important consideration for 78% of business travellers surveyed. These survey results demonstrate the potential for changing behaviours when it comes to business travel, with clear support amongst respondents for using alternative travel options to short-haul air and private car travel where possible.

“We’re seeing a societal shift in the increasing importance people place on sustainability, which is naturally crossing over into their working lives,” Champa Magesh, President at Trainline Partner Solutions, said. “As this survey shows, this means business travellers are increasingly thinking about their carbon footprint, and likewise businesses are examining how travel contributes to their carbon disclosures. The good news is rail provides a natural answer to these challenges, offering a sustainable option to travellers and businesses alike.”