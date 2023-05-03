Alpha Trains leases three Stadler EURO6000 electric locomotives to Low Cost Rail

0 SHARES

The EURO6000 electric locomotives will enable Low Cost Rail to operate longer and heavier trains thanks to their high power traction.

Credit: Alpha Trains

Alpha Trains are to partner with Low Cost Rail and Stadler Valencia for the purchase and lease of three EURO6000 electric locomotives. The new assets represent an important investment in transport solutions for the Spanish freight market.

The agreement is a further step in Alpha Trains’ commitment to the provision of reliable and efficient rail transport solutions that reduce the impact on the environment. Low Cost Rail provides traction and all types of freight services on the entire Spanish network with Iberian gauge.

The EURO6000 locomotives, manufactured by Stadler Valencia, offer the highest hauling capacity on the market and are designed for efficient and sustainable freight transport with the benefits of electric traction. The locomotives’ high power and tractor effort will enable Low Cost Rail to operate longer and heavier trains in single traction, making the transportation process more flexible and efficient.

“We are delighted to add Stadler’s top-of-the-range electric locomotives to our fleet,” Iñigo de Peñaranda, Partner at Low Cost Rail, said. “They will help our company to develop new efficient rail corridors. We would like to thank Alpha Trains for making this possible. Low Cost Rail proves its commitment with the environmentally sustainable transport with this investment.”

“We are very pleased to announce our partnership with Low Cost Rail and Stadler Valencia to deliver these electric locomotives for sustainable freight transport in Spain,” Fernando Pérez, Interim CEO of the Alpha Trains Group, said. “Our goal is to provide our customers with innovative and sustainable rail transport solutions, and we believe that these locomotives are an important step in achieving this goal.”

“We are very proud of the opportunities that the EURO6000 locomotive is providing to the Spanish freight market,” Iñigo Parra, CEO Stadler Valencia, said. “We would like to congratulate Alpha Trains for facilitating its use with tailor-made leasing solutions and Low Cost Rail for boosting more sustainable freight transport by relying on our locomotives.”

Low Cost Rail received funding for this purchase from the Spanish Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (MITMA) as part of the Programme to Support Sustainable and Digital Transport (PATSYD) in the frame of the Plan for Recovery, Transformation and Resiliency (PRTR) financed by the Next Generation European Funds.