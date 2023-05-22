Work continues on first section of East Coast Main Line digital signalling

0 SHARES

Further engineering work is taking place in late June to prepare what will become the first part of the East Coast Main Line to operate with digital signalling.

View from LNER driver simulator - Credit: Network Rail

Further engineering work is taking place to deliver the East Coast Digital Programme (ECDP) – a transformation that will provide continuous speed- based signalling through a screen in the driver’s cab. This is aimed at improving performance for passengers, while reducing emissions. The digital technology is already close to being implemented for Great Northern passenger services between Finsbury Park and Moorgate in London.

The work, taking place on 24 and 25 June 2023 is helping to prepare what will become the first part of the East Coast Main Line to operate with digital signalling. New equipment and technology is being installed between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin in Hertfordshire, preparing the way for that section to begin to use digital signalling from 2025.

“We’ve made good early progress on the Northern City Line, and we’re now preparing the way towards Britain’s first digital signalling on an intercity mainline,” Ed Akers, Network Rail’s Principal Programme Sponsor for ECDP, said. “Over the coming years this will enable more reliable journeys for the millions of passengers who use the East Coast route.”

“At LNER, we are proud to be forefront of the digital transformation of the railway, working with our industry partners to bring long-term benefits for customers,” Dr Linda Wain, LNER Engineering Director, said. “This vital investment in digital signalling will enable our Azuma fleet to realise its full potential. LNER Azuma train cabs are already fitted with most of the latest world-class technology in preparation for the upgrade, which will help transform customer journeys by making them even more punctual and more sustainable.”

“The long-term benefit of the East Coast Digital Programme is undeniable for our customers, with the reliability of services along the East Coast set to be improved through the introduction of the new digital signalling,” Martijn Gilbert, Lumo and Hull Trains Managing Director, said. “We would like to apologise for any disruption that may be caused to our customers travelling throughout this time and would like to provide reassurance that we are working closely with Network Rail and fellow train operators to mitigate the impact on travel that the works may cause.”