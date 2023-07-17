Akiem signs framework agreement with Alstom for 100 Traxx multi-system locomotives

The new framework agreement with Alstom will allow Akiem to contribute to the rejuvenation of rail freight and intercity passenger transport in Europe.

Credit: Alstom

Alstom and Akiem have signed a framework contract for 100 Traxx Universal multi-system (MS3) locomotives. The firm part of the order includes 65 locomotives. The total amount of the framework agreement is up €500 million. Akiem confirms its leadership on the leasing European market and its ambition to contribute to the rail market’s accelerating activities, with major investment on corridors from France to 12 other European countries.

The Traxx Multi-system locomotives benefit from optimised energy consumption and can run both freight and passenger operations at a speed of up to 160 kilometres per hour. They will cover operations in 12 European countries: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg, Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia. As a unique feature for multi-system locomotives, a part of them will be delivered with the diesel or battery last mile feature enabling to access ports, terminals or industrial sites without the need of a shunting locomotive.

All locomotives will be equipped with the leading signalling system ATLAS, Alstom’s onboard solution for the European Train Control System (ETCS). This system comes with the broadest coverage of countries and lines, both in ETCS as well as for legacy system operation, and superior two-out-of-three architecture.

“We are very proud that Akiem extends their locomotive fleet with their biggest single order of Traxx locomotives for an important number of countries,” Kevin Cogo, Vice-President of Rolling Stock, Locomotives & Components for Alstom DACH, said. “Thanks to this agreement, both Akiem and Alstom will reinforce their strong position for locomotives in various corridors including their home market.”

“Akiem is thrilled to place this new order with Alstom,” Fabien Rochefort, CEO of Akiem, said. “We are constantly investing in our locomotive portfolio to serve our customers and develop new market positions. This stock investments will allow to offer new efficient and sustainable routes which will contribute to increase the modal shift towards rail in Europe. 55 locomotives as part of this order will operate from France towards Europe in a context when no deliveries were experienced for the past decade. We are intending to contribute to the rejuvenation of rail Freight and intercity passenger transport in France and ease innovation and competition with the support of our maintenance and service teams.”