Amtrak advances plans for new train maintenance facilities

10 May 2023

Amtrak’s existing and future fleet, including new Acela, Amtrak Airo and Long Distance trains, will benefit from improved maintenance and repair facilities.

Amtrak's new Airo trainsets (render photo) will beneift from new maintenance facilities. Credit: Amtrak

Amtrak – the national passenger railroad company of the United States – has announced multiple upcoming procurement packages for new train support facilities in Seattle, Boston, New York City, and Washington, D.C.

These new and renovated facilities will improve trainset maintenance and repairs, inspection and cleaning for Amtrak’s existing and future fleet, including new Acela, Amtrak Airo and Long Distance trains.

Modern maintenance facilities

Amtrak’s Vice President of Project Delivery Fleet and Facilities, Norman Forde, said: “These modern maintenance facilities are an essential part of Amtrak’s plans to introduce new state-of-the-art passenger trainsets around the country. Thanks to funding provided by the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (IIJA), Amtrak can upgrade our existing rail yards with modern facilities that feature additional working space and enable more efficient maintenance practices.”

In addition to these four maintenance facilities, additional sites are also planned. That includes one in Philadelphia currently in procurement with an active Request for Proposals.

Each site will house various facilities, including:

Heavy maintenance: major extended repairs and overhauls

Maintenance and inspections: routine maintenance, inspections and refueling

Service and cleaning: routine maintenance and inspections, cleaning and utility access.

Additional information is available in the ‘Advance Notice to the Construction Industry’ published on Amtrak’s Procurement Portal, which interested companies are encouraged to regularly monitor for the latest updates.

A new era of rail

Amtrak is leading a new era of passenger rail, investing in modern trains, enhanced stations, new tunnels and bridges, and other critical infrastructure upgrades. The railroad company is enhancing the customer experience across the country, improving safety and reliability, driving economic development, reducing trip times, expanding capacity, advancing accessibility and promoting a more sustainable future.

Traditionally known as a passenger rail operator, today Amtrak is also a major construction company executing the largest capital programme in Amtrak’s history. With over $50 billon of capital investments in planning and development, these historic investments are made possible by the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (IIJA), also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) enacted in 2021.