Network Rail to invest £1 million to keep Glasgow passengers on track

Network Rail are investing over £1 million to replace ageing track on the line between Dalmuir and Yoker in Glasgow.

Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail is investing more than £1m to replace ageing track on the line between Dalmuir and Yoker. The work, which will begin on 22 September, will include:

Upgrading the track through the 127-year-old Dalmuir Twin Tunnels, which carry the railway underneath the Forth & Clyde Canal

Renewal of switches and crossings, which allow trains to move from one rail line to another, to the east of Dalmuir station

Installation of new brackets to support the rails on Platform 5 at Dalmuir station.

The line between Dalmuir and Yoker will be closed between 22 September, and 25 September. Train services will resume on 26 September. These upgrades will help to drive down delays and keep services running efficiently. Due to the complexity of the engineering work, these projects cannot be delivered without a short-term closure of the line.

“The work we are undertaking is vital for the long-term future reliability of the line,” Kevin Haddow, Project Manager at Network Rail, said. “The four-day closure of the line allows us to carry out a huge amount of work at the same time, with engineers combining three projects to deliver the work more efficiently and limiting the time we need to close the railway. We’ve worked closely with ScotRail to divert trains via the Singer route, to keep passengers on trains wherever possible.”

“While the line is closed, we will be doing everything we can to keep customers moving, by diverting some services and adding replacement buses,” David Simpson, Service Delivery Director for ScotRail, said. “Customers should check their journey before they travel on our social channels, our website or the ScotRail app.”