Senceive Launches Digital Interface Node

0 SHARES

Posted: 16 October 2023 | Emily Budgen |

Wireless monitoring technology developer Senceive has revealed the latest in its range of IoT infrastructure condition monitoring devices.

Wireless monitoring technology developer Senceive has revealed the Digital Interface Node – the latest in its range of IoT infrastructure condition monitoring devices. This Digital Interface Node allows users to integrate a wide range of geotechnical, structural, and environmental sensors into a Senceive wireless communications platform to benefit from automated data logging and instant alerts.

Senceive is a company which develops wireless remote condition monitoring technology for applications in infrastructure, construction and mining. The company is based in the UK, employs 80 people, and operates in 40 countries. The rail, infrastructure, construction, and mining sectors around the world use Senceive wireless condition monitoring.

The new device adds to the company’s range of rail monitoring instruments. These detect movement and changes in the condition of track, earthworks, and structures. Using wireless communications, it will help reduce site visits and enable continuous data acquisition from places that are hard to reach. This includes bridge joints, slopes, and tunnels. Engineers can employ the IP67-rated long-life device in challenging site conditions.

“Instruments such as borehole inclinometers and piezometers tend to be installed at remote locations, so it makes sense to access their data via a cloud-based server rather than by sending people out to difficult and often dangerous locations to take measurements manually,” product manager Dom Kisz explained.

Like other IoT technology, the device is easy to install, robust, and offers long-life with minimal maintenance. The Digital Interface Node automates logging of sensors at remote locations and transmits data via the cellular network.