Train Disruption on Weekends throughout November

Posted: 30 October 2023 | Emily Budgen |

Network Rail warns of railway closures and disruptions throughout November and December, due to upgrade plan engineering works.

Network Rail urges passengers travelling between London and the East Midlands in November and December to check their journey before they travel. Engineering works will disrupt journeys on weekends throughout the months.

Network Rail will close lines between Leicester and Kettering to lower sections of track and demolishes some bridges enabling installation of overhead electric lines.

Engineering work will mean no trains will operate between the stations on Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th November, and then on subsequent Sundays for the remainder of the month.

As a result, rail replacement bus services will be in operation between Kettering, Market Harborough and Leicester which will shuttle passengers through the closed section.

East Midlands Railway’s (EMR) ‘Connect’ services will also start and terminate at Wellingborough, rather than Kettering or Corby.

The work is part of the ongoing Midland Main Line Upgrade project which is electrifying the line between London St Pancras and the East Midlands, allowing for the introduction of bi-mode trains in the future, delivering greener, faster, and smoother journeys for passengers.

“On behalf of our passengers we’re grateful to Network Rail for planning this major, complex work programme to cause as little inconvenience as possible,” Jenny Saunders, Customer Services Director for Govia Thameslink Railway, said. “If you are planning to travel on these dates, though, please allow plenty of extra time and double-check your route before you set off.”

Also, on Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th November, teams will replace 670 yards of old track close to Leicester, adding new sleepers, ballast, and rails allowing for a smoother, more reliable journey for passengers.

Elsewhere on the Midland Main Line, work will be carried out on selected dates in November and December between Luton and Bedford to upgrade overhead line equipment which will enable the new fleet of trains to run at speeds of up to 125mph.

Until 08.05 on the mornings of Sunday 5th and 26th November and 3rd December, buses will replace Thameslink services between Luton and Bedford, with a revised timetable in operation between London St Pancras and Luton.