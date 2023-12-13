Logistics UK names Tesco the Rail Business of the Year

0 SHARES

Posted: 13 December 2023 | Emily Budgen |

Logistics UK have named Tesco as the the Rail Business of the Year, at its ceremony last week in Westminster, sponsored by Visku.

Business group Logistics UK has named Tesco the Rail Business of the Year at its annual Logistics Awards, held at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge on Thursday 7th December 2023.

Logistics UK is one of the UK’s leading business groups, representing logistics businesses which are vital to keeping the UK trading, and more than seven million people directly employed in the making, selling and moving of goods. With decarbonisation, Brexit, new technology and other disruptive forces driving change in the way goods move across borders and through the supply chain, logistics has never been more important to UK plc. Logistics UK supports, shapes and stands up for safe and efficient logistics, and is the only business group which represents the whole industry, with members from the road, rail, sea and air industries, as well as the buyers of freight services such as retailers and manufacturers whose businesses depend on the efficient movement of goods.

Tesco constantly reviews its transport network to ensure that the most efficient mode of transport is being used, and champions the use of rail within the industry. Operating nine services daily, Tesco’s rail service connects the company’s distribution centres to each area of Scotland, England and Wales, as well as suppliers’ locations to ensure a full mode shift. 5.5m cases of FMCG products are moved every week by rail in a Just in Time supply chain, which has removed over 2,000 movements from road every week.

David Wells OBE, Logistics UK’s Chief Executive commented: “The judges were highly impressed by the scale and ambition of the Tesco rail operation. They were also impressed by Tesco’s advocacy and energetic attempts to expand the use of rail, and how it dovetailed into the company’s decarbonisation strategy. I would like to congratulate Tesco on its win; it truly is ‘the best of the best’ in the rail sector.”

Logistics UK’s Logistics Awards 2023 recognise and celebrate the companies and individuals who have made a significant contribution to the logistics and supply industry over the past 12 months and who excel in their fields. The awards were sponsored by headline sponsor Visku and organisations including Brigade Electronics, Port of Dover, R2C Online, Howard Tenens Logistics, Endava, Bridgestone Mobility Solutions, DHL Supply Chain, Logistics UK Fuel Solutions and Logistics UK Recovery. The full list of winners is on the Logistics UK website.

Entries for next year’s Logistics Awards open in March, with Awards night taking place on 12 December 2024.