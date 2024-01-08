Rail Europe enables seat reservations for Eurail or Interrail passes

0 SHARES

Posted: 8 January 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Rail Europe are now allowing seat reservations for customers holding Eurail or Interrail passes on customers’ websites.

Rail Europe is proud to announce the extension of a key feature: customers holding a Eurail or Interrail pass and wanting to buy seat reservations are now able to do so via Rail Europeʼs customers website.

The seat reservation that goes with a pass is a valuable asset to Rail Europeʼs range of products and functionalities. With this feature, customers can quickly determine whether an additional seat reservation purchase is required for specific journeys, and if so, the associated cost. They can then book it on the platform. This new offer further enhances Rail Europeʼs commitment to providing the best possible travel experience and options for its customers.

“The introduction of seat reservations for passes underscores Rail Europe’s commitment to making train travel easy across Europe, not only accessible but also seamlessly convenient. Beyond the simplicity of booking train tickets, we now offer crucial information on required reservation types for almost every journey, point-to-point tickets and passes alike, thus avoiding long waiting lines at the station and alleviating one of the biggest customer pains in the railway industry. We are excited to see our valued customers experience the joys of exploring Europe by train with the passholder fare.”, says Björn Bender, Executive Chairman & CEO of Rail Europe.

The seat reservation in addition to a pass is available (and sometimes compulsory) for a range of train services across Rail Europeʼs network.

Eurail and Interrail passes are the perfect choice to discover the wonders of Europe by train. Considered as the most popular pass, Eurail Global Pass is seen by many as the easiest way to travel within Europe. It offers unlimited rail travel across 33 destinations in Europe, giving an absolutely unique travel experience and an in-depth knowledge of the European culture.