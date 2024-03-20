Countdown to RIA Innovation Conference 2024

Posted: 20 March 2024 | Emily Budgen |

The countdown is truly on for RIA Innovation 2024, held in Wales next week, with an array of fantastic speakers.

RIA’s award-winning Innovation Conference returns to the ICC Wales on 26-27 March with the theme ‘Inspired by Innovation’.

The conference and exhibition bring together rail innovators, clients and stakeholders to share ideas and create new partnerships. It attracts over 400 railway professionals, innovators, media representatives and investors. The event’s strategic partners are the UK Rail Research and Innovation Network (UKRRIN), Network Rail’s R&D Portfolio, Transport for Wales and Telent.

Keynote speakers include Scott Waddington, Chair of Transport for Wales, Dr Rachel McInnes, Co-Director for Joint Centre for Excellence in Environmental Intelligence at the Met Office, and many more. The updated agenda has been published on RIA’s website and can be found here.

Over two days, the programme includes:

Exhibition Space : this year will feature the biggest hall yet for innovators to showcase their products and deliver Spotlight presentations at their stands.

: this year will feature the biggest hall yet for innovators to showcase their products and deliver Spotlight presentations at their stands. TechTalks : short presentations from suppliers and clients – a great opportunity to understand how the UK railway industry is transforming the network.

: short presentations from suppliers and clients – a great opportunity to understand how the UK railway industry is transforming the network. Pitch Sessions : as part of a partnership with the Train Operating Companies (TOC) Innovation Community, innovators are offered the opportunity to pitch their ideas directly to TOC Innovation Managers.

: as part of a partnership with the Train Operating Companies (TOC) Innovation Community, innovators are offered the opportunity to pitch their ideas directly to TOC Innovation Managers. Future Focus Zone : a dedicated space open to all industries to showcase groundbreaking innovations, including robots, virtual and augmented reality showcases and the latest in materials and nanotechnology!

: a dedicated space open to all industries to showcase groundbreaking innovations, including robots, virtual and augmented reality showcases and the latest in materials and nanotechnology! Student Challenge and Open Day : RIA is partnering with local universities and schools to provide students with an opportunity to challenge their thinking and come up with new ideas.

: RIA is partnering with local universities and schools to provide students with an opportunity to challenge their thinking and come up with new ideas. Networking Evening & Dinner: the conference dinner is always a convivial occasion with food stalls, live entertainment and games tables.

This year’s agenda is an excellent opportunity for railway stakeholders to build connections and relationships with innovative suppliers and sponsors including Network Rail R&D, Transport for Wales, UKRRIN, Arcadis, Transmission Dynamics, Telent, Comet, Ricardo, Semp and Thales.

