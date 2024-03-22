Recommended

Hot off the press!: Global Railway Review Issue 1
READ NOW: In Depth Focus: Rail Interiors
DOWNLOAD NOW: 2023 media planner
LIVE WEBINAR: Is the Rail Industry ready for ‘Mag-stripe Zero’? | 10 April 13:30 BST
WATCH NOW: Video Interview with Nomad Digital’s John Voyatzis
news

Railway Industry Association hails strong progress on increased passenger levels

Posted: 22 March 2024 | | No comments yet

The UK Railway Industry Association (RIA) has responded to the progress on increased passenger levels, detailed by the ORR.

increased passenger

The Office for Rail and Road (ORR) has today released further evidence of the strong return to rail post-pandemic, with a 20% year-on-year increase in the number of passenger journeys.

Commenting on the figures Darren Caplan, RIA Chief Executive, said: “The return to rail continues apace and this substantial 20% uplift year-on-year is a really encouraging increase in the number of passenger journeys and revenues.

“This follows the excellent recent DfT passenger statistics which – despite changing calculations methodologies to exclude all Elizabeth Line passengers – has in March exceeded 100% of pre-Covid figures. Inclusion of those passengers would take overall numbers to nearly 110%, which is real progress considering the comparison year, 2019-20, was the second highest on record.

“These new ORR and DfT figures are a reminder that the railway will need more capacity in the future, especially with the recent RIA-commissioned Steer report forecasting passenger numbers to grow between 37% and 97% to 2050, depending on which policy levers the UK Government adopts in the coming years.

“It is clear that there needs to be rail reform and a long-term rail strategy, including a plan for more capacity, to deliver the connectivity, economic, levelling-up, and sustainability benefits everyone wants to see.”

More Like This

COMMENT: SilverRail’s Cameron Jones reacts to scrapping of peak fares

Porterbrook appoints Andy Bagguley as Fleet Services Director

Countdown to RIA Innovation Conference 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.