The Rail Academy becomes UK’s only independent ORR-registered Train Driver Training and Examination Centre

Posted: 16 April 2024 | Emily Budgen |

The Rail Academy is now the only independent ORR-registered Train Driver Training and Examination Centre in the UK.

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) have confirmed that The Rail Academy has been successful in its application to become an ORR-registered Train Driver Training and Examination Centre. The Rail Academy will now be added to the official ORR public register.

The Rail Academy, which is already one of only four companies approved by OFQUAL to carry out specialist Train Driver Apprentice End Point Assessments, is now also able to:

Train and assess train drivers in all areas of general professional knowledge, rolling stock and routes.

Provide this training and independent assessment to train drivers employed by themselves and others.

Support new driver’s licence applications.

Prepare and deliver train driver training materials, compliant with the required regulations.

Register train driver assessors, competent to train and assess train drivers.

The approval, confirmed on Monday 15th April, follows a thorough and comprehensive review of the company’s systems, processes and capability assessed in line with the Train Driver Licences and Certificates Regulations 2010. These regulations stipulate UK train driver training, examination and licensing requirements.

Only organisations registered by ORR may assess and licence train drivers from street to seat. The Rail Academy is the only independent, ORR-recognised Train Driver Training and Examination Centre in the UK.

Cath Bellamy, Managing Director said “I am absolutely delighted to receive this recognition. Training Train Drivers is necessarily tightly regulated and it must be done properly by people who are experienced, qualified and capable. We have a fantastic team at The Rail Academy and we have now demonstrated to the industry regulator we can be trusted with this important task.

“As the UK’s only independent ORR-approved centre on the register, we now offer the rail industry a brand new choice in how it trains its drivers. So many operators have restricted training and assessment resources and are struggling to cope with the demand. We can now help them deal with that challenge and look forward to getting started!”

For more information on The Rail Academy’s services visit www.therailacademy.com