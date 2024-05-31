TPE flies the Pride flag with extra services to York

TransPennine Express (TPE) are flying the Pride flag and running extra services to York for customers attending celebrations.

TransPennine Express (TPE) will run an extra morning service for customers attending Pride celebrations in York on its ‘Unity’ train.

The one-day event on Saturday 1 June will celebrate all things LGBTQ+ in the city with live music and a parade – which TPE colleagues will take part in.

TPE’s extra service will run between Newcastle to York via Leeds on the morning of the festivities.

The ‘Unity’ train will depart Newcastle at 7.19am and run to Leeds arriving at 09.01am. It will then run from Leeds via Castleford to York arriving at 9.43am.

TPE’s Nova 1 ‘Unity’ train features the Pride Progress Flag which includes a five-striped chevron to the left side of the flag representing LGBTQ+ people of colour and the trans community.

It was introduced earlier this year and now travels throughout the North and Scotland celebrating the diversity of the train operator’s colleagues and customers.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience & Transformation Director at TransPennine Express, said: “We are pleased to be able to offer this very special extra service to our customers who are taking part in the Pride celebrations in York.”

“We will be celebrating with our colleagues and customers, while also supporting one of the largest Pride events in the UK.

“Services may be busy, so we’re asking our customers to plan their journey carefully.”

Tickets for this service are now available at tpexpress.co.uk/train-tickets

TPE colleagues will be taking part in York Pride celebrations alongside train operator LNER.

