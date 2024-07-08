Liebherr to supply propane-based HVAC systems for Stadler Polska trains

Liebherr-Transportation Systems will provide 80 propane-based HVAC systems to Stadler Polska, marking its first series-produced units using this eco-friendly refrigerant.

Liebherr-Transportation Systems has been commissioned by Stadler Polska Sp. z o.o., a rail vehicle manufacturer, to supply 80 heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems utilising propane as a refrigerant (R290). This marks the first instance of Liebherr delivering series-produced HVAC units based on propane, a significant milestone in its product line.

The technical concept for these HVAC systems has been developed in collaboration with TÜV Süd, ensuring all relevant safety standards are met. Propane has been chosen for its environmental benefits, offering a natural alternative to conventional refrigerants that are more harmful to the environment. Besides its sustainability, the propane-based system is also designed for ease of service and reliability, promising minimal downtime for rail operators.

Deliveries of these HVAC systems will commence in mid-September 2024 and continue until the end of 2026. The units will be installed in 20 electric multiple units (EMUs) of Stadler’s FLIRT (Fast Light Intercity and Regional Trains) series. This includes 80 saloon HVAC units, 80 heat recovery units and 40 cab units. The trains are set to be operated by VR Group, the Finnish government-owned railway company, serving regional routes in areas such as Helsinki, Tampere and Lahti. Each four-carriage FLIRT train can accommodate up to 800 passengers.

Pascal Rapp, Sales Area Manager East at Liebherr-Transportation Systems, expressed gratitude for Stadler Polska’s confidence in their product, stating: “We are very thankful for the trust Stadler Polska has placed in us. Our climate control system offers a sustainable and efficient solution for vehicle manufacturers and operators. Propane has a Global Warming Potential of only three, which is significantly lower than many synthetic refrigerants. We have selected propane for our HVAC system and thus offer a solution for a more sustainable mobility.”

This development signifies a step forward in sustainable technology for the rail industry, aligning with global efforts to reduce environmental impact and improve energy efficiency in public transportation.