Northern introduces affordable fares on Northumberland line ahead of re-opening

0 SHARES

Posted: 8 July 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Northern will offer affordable fares on the newly re-opened Northumberland Line, ensuring passengers pay no more than £3 for a single journey along the entire route, enhancing connectivity across Southeast Northumberland.

Credit: Northern

Northern, in collaboration with the Department for Transport (DfT), Network Rail and Northumberland County Council, is set to re-introduce passenger services on the Northumberland Line in Summer 2024, marking its first operational phase since 1964. The ambitious project aims to enhance connectivity across Southeast Northumberland, linking communities through a revamped railway infrastructure.

Scheduled to commence services later this year, the line will initially serve stations at Ashington, Newsham, Seaton Delaval, Manors and Newcastle, with additional stops planned at Bedlington, Blyth Bebside and Northumberland Park upon their completion in 2025.

In a bid to make rail travel accessible to all, Northern has unveiled a simplified fare structure tailored to cater to diverse commuter needs. Passengers will benefit from affordable single-journey fares, with a maximum peak-time fare of £3 for the entire route from Ashington to Newcastle. Off-peak fares start as low as £1.20 for shorter journeys, reflecting Northern’s commitment to providing economical travel options.

Jason Wade, Northern‘s Regional Director, said: “We’re proud to be offering affordable fares to people who will use our services to get to school, work and leisure activities. This is a transformational project that will connect communities across Southeast Northumberland, providing thousands of people who are fed up of sitting in traffic with a fast and great value alternative. After speaking to people living along the route, we’re delighted to hear that many are really excited for the line to open later this year.”

The integration of fares with Nexus’s Pop ‘Pay As You Go’ system underscores Northern’s dedication to enhancing travel convenience. This initiative will allow passengers to seamlessly transition between Northern’s rail services and Tyne and Wear Metro, streamlining multimodal journeys across the Northeast.

Councillor Glen Sanderson of Northumberland County Council said: “Ensuring journey pricing is competitive and provides real value for money is crucial to the success of this scheme. Now we have the fare pricing confirmed it makes the opening of the Northumberland Line even more exciting.”

Northern, renowned as the UK’s second-largest train operator, operates over 2,500 daily services spanning more than 500 stations throughout the North of England. The reopening of the Northumberland Line represents a major milestone in Northern’s efforts to expand and modernize rail services, fostering connectivity and enhancing accessibility across the region.