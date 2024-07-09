RIA responds to appointment of Lord Hendy as UK Transport Minister

Posted: 9 July 2024

The Railway Industry Association welcomes the appointment of Lord Peter Hendy as Transport Minister, praising his extensive experience and expertise in the transport sector.

Credit: Railway Industry Association

The Railway Industry Association (RIA) has warmly welcomed the appointment of Lord Peter Hendy of Richmond Hill CBE as Minister of State at the Department for Transport (DfT).

Darren Caplan, Chief Executive of RIA, expressed his congratulations, stating, “On behalf of the Railway Industry Association and its members, I would like to congratulate Lord Hendy on his appointment as Minister of State at the Department for Transport.”

Caplan emphasised Lord Hendy’s distinguished career and expertise in the transport sector, stating, “Lord Hendy is a distinguished transport professional and public servant, and it is rare to have an incoming minister with such a high level of operational experience and expertise even before starting the role. This should give him key insights as he takes the many decisions he will have to make in his new position.”

Highlighting the significance of Lord Hendy’s appointment for the railway industry, Caplan said: “We in UK rail all know Lord Hendy recognises the importance of the railway in delivering the economic growth which is needed across the nations and regions of the UK. With passenger demand returning strongly, and with rail set to enter its 200th year in 2025, RIA stands ready to work with the new ministerial team and government on an optimistic agenda to deliver a bigger and better railway in the years ahead.”

As the railway industry approaches its bicentennial milestone in 2025, Lord Hendy’s extensive experience is seen as a pivotal asset in addressing the sector’s challenges and opportunities. RIA and its members are eager to collaborate with Lord Hendy and the Department for Transport to advance the UK’s rail infrastructure and services.