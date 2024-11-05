Danny Lane appointed as Chief Operating Officer at Aaron Engineering Group

Posted: 5 November 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Danny Lane has been appointed Chief Operating Officer at Aaron Engineering Group, bringing over 24 years of rail industry experience and a commitment to driving sustainable growth.

Aaron Engineering Group has announced the appointment of Danny Lane as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). With over 24 years of experience in the rail industry, Lane most recently served as Rail Systems IDT Director and Programme Director at Amey Rail, where he played a significant role in the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) West Alliance.

Lane’s extensive background in large-scale rail projects positions him to lead Aaron Engineering Group as it aims for new levels of growth. His leadership skills and commitment to safety and innovation are expected to play a crucial role in guiding the company forward.

In a statement regarding his new position, Lane said: “I am thrilled to join Aaron Engineering Group at such a pivotal time in its journey. I look forward to working with the talented team to drive operational excellence, foster a strong safety culture and deliver sustainable growth. The opportunity to lead a company with such potential for innovation and expansion in the rail sector is an exciting challenge.”

Lane is a Chartered Member of the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) and a technical member of the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH). Throughout his career, he has contributed to several significant rail infrastructure projects, including the Ordsall Chord and TRU West, as well as the award-winning Ipswich Chord. His experience includes leading multidisciplinary teams and successfully delivering complex projects within budget and on schedule.

As COO, Lane will prioritise aligning the company’s operations with its long-term strategic objectives, focusing on improving efficiencies, enhancing project delivery, as well as establishing Aaron Engineering Group as a leader in the UK rail infrastructure market.

Lane also highlighted the company’s diverse service offerings, which include access, civil engineering, facilities management, fire and security and high-voltage services. He believes that this multi-disciplinary approach positions Aaron Engineering Group as a potential disruptor in the industry and looks forward to starting his journey with the team.