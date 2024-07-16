USDOT announces $153 million funding for passenger rail enhancements

Posted: 16 July 2024

USDOT’s Federal Railroad Administration has announced over $153 million in funding to enhance passenger rail services, aiming to establish new routes and improve existing ones across the country.

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) under the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has issued a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO), unveiling over $153 million in funding through the Restoration and Enhancement (R&E) Grant Program. This funding aims to support operating costs for projects that establish new passenger rail routes, restore former routes and enhance existing ones, facilitated by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said: “Safer, more frequent and more accessible passenger rail services… will expand travel and commuting options, creating newly efficient and sustainable opportunities to get around the country.”

The R&E Program will cover various expenses for up to six years of service for newly initiated, restored, or enhanced passenger rail operations. These expenses include staffing, station operations, train yard operations, routine maintenance, marketing and administrative costs. By expanding passenger rail availability and improving service quality, the programme aims to promote a shift towards safe and environmentally friendly transportation options.

“The R&E Program plays a vital role in bringing world-class passenger rail service to all Americans by improving rider satisfaction and making possible new routes and services that will meet the needs of citizens across the country,” said FRA Administrator Amit Bose. “FRA is helping to ensure the success of new and expanded intercity passenger rail services that will have a major impact on the safety and efficiency of our transportation networks and the quality of life of local communities for generations to come.”

This funding marks the first round of R&E Program financing since the significant increase provided by the infrastructure law. It adds to the billions already allocated this year through the Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Program and the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program.

Details of the NOFO are available in the Federal Register. Applications for funding are due 75 days post-publication. The NOFO outlines the program requirements, evaluation, and selection criteria for grants. The FRA will also offer live technical assistance to potential applicants before the deadline.