Arup and AIS appointed for Hong Kong’s smart and green mass transit system in East Kowloon

2 SHARES

Posted: 25 July 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Arup and AIS have been appointed to provide consultancy services for Hong Kong’s new smart and green mass transit system in East Kowloon, enhancing connectivity for over 300,000 residents.

Credit: Arup

Arup and Asia Infrastructure Solutions (AIS) have been selected by the Highways Department of the Hong Kong SAR Government to provide investigation, design and construction consultancy services for the new smart and green mass transit system in East Kowloon. This project, a significant part of Hong Kong’s smart mobility initiatives, aims to enhance connectivity and ease traffic congestion in the area.

The proposed transit system will span approximately 7km, including 6km of viaducts, a 1km tunnel and eight stations from Choi Hung East to Yau Tong East. It will connect over 300,000 residents to nearby MTR stations and major public transport interchanges.

Due to the project’s complexity and challenging terrain, the joint venture will offer a wide range of multidisciplinary services. These include engineering design, site investigation, construction of depots and systems, pedestrian linkage design, transport planning, civil engineering, environmental consultancy, technical assessment, financial assessment and project management. Additionally, they will assist in developing the relevant regulatory framework for this unique system in Hong Kong.

Jason Wong, Director and East Asia Rail Business Leader at Arup, said: “The introduction of the smart and green mass transit system marks a ground-breaking endeavour in Hong Kong. It will greatly benefit the local community by improving accessibility with sustainable and innovative transport solutions. The appointment has reinforced our leading role in providing multidisciplinary services and delivering excellence in transportation projects. In collaboration with AIS, we are excited to bring our rich experience in managing complex projects, cross-sector expertise, and international perspectives to the project.”

Ken Lee, Managing Director, Railways (Asia) at AIS, said: “The development of this smart and green mass transit system will enhance the efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability of Hong Kong’s transportation networks. We are excited to participate in this project by providing management and multidisciplinary expertise to deliver exceptional service. Together with Arup, we are committed to leveraging our extensive experience and working as an integrated team to successfully manage and deliver the project.”