Good News Friday: Your weekly round-up of positive rail news!

Posted: 2 August 2024 | Global Railway Review |

In this week’s ‘Good News Friday’, we cover Norfolk Southern’s re-launch of its Thoroughbred Scholars programme, Hull Trains’ free travel for Humber Street Sesh and LNER’s special Scottish delicacies for Edinburgh Fringe First-Class passengers.

Norfolk Southern announces return of Thoroughbred Scholars programme

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) has announced that it has re-launched its Thoroughbred Scholars programme, offering college scholarships to over 100 children of its employees. The programme includes 100 scholarships worth up to $10,000 over four years and three distinguished scholarships worth up to $40,000 over four years. Since its inception in 2022, the programme has awarded over $1.4 million in scholarships.

This year’s recipients come from 19 states across Norfolk Southern’s network, with 90 scholarships reserved for children of field employees, including conductors, mechanics and engineers, who are crucial to the company’s operations.

“At Norfolk Southern, supporting our people is important, and we are proud to be able to extend that to their children,” said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan H. Shaw.

Three special scholarships of $10,000 per year, renewable for four years, will be awarded to distinguished students:

HBCU Scholar: Makaya Stubbs, studying health education at Morgan State University. Her mother, Maya Stubbs, is a Senior Technology Engineer

STEM Scholar: Abigail Lafon, studying mechanical engineering at the University of Colorado Boulder. Her father, Aaron Lafon, is a Machinist

Community Scholar: Faustina Barcena, studying neuroscience and behaviour at the University of Notre Dame. Her father, Frank Barcena, is Assistant Manager PMO.

The Thoroughbred Scholars programme is administered by Scholarship America, the nation’s largest manager of scholarship programmes.

Hull Trains to offer free local travel for city’s biggest independent music festival

Hull Trains has announced that it is supporting Hull’s largest independent music festival, Humber Street Sesh, for the fifth year. The rail operator will provide free travel between Doncaster and Hull, with stops at Selby, Howden, and Brough for festival attendees.

This award-winning event, showcasing over 100 acts, features headliner bdrmm, Hull hip-hop star Marx and the ‘South Yorkshire Springsteen’ Sam Scherdel on the Hull Trains Dead Bod Stage. Festival-goers can enjoy complimentary travel by presenting their wristband or ticket to the on-board team on 3 August 2024, and during the morning southbound services on 4 August 2024.

Lou Mendham, Service Delivery Director at Hull Trains, said: “We’re thrilled to be supporting this brilliant event for a fifth year. We’re passionate about being an active part of the local communities that we serve and it’s great to see the Humber Street Sesh going from strength to strength every year.”

Both Humber Street Sesh and Hull Trains are members of the Oh Yes! Net Zero campaign, committed to reducing local carbon emissions. Festival Director Dave Mays praised Hull Trains for helping to cut the event’s carbon footprint and supporting new regional bands.

LNER celebrates Edinburgh Fringe with Scottish delicacies in First-Class menu

As the Edinburgh Fringe Festival kicks off on 2 August 2024, LNER has announced that it is joining the celebrations in style. First-Class passengers on LNER’s busiest weekend services will be treated to a special menu featuring Scottish delicacies, showcasing the rich culinary heritage of Scotland.

From Friday to Monday, throughout the duration of the Fringe which runs until 26 August 2024, First-Class travellers on many Edinburgh-bound services can savour a taste of Scotland. A highlight of the menu is the specially selected Haggis Sausage Roll, paired with neeps and tatties, bacon and topped with oats and parsley. For those with a sweet tooth, a bite-sized piece of traditional Scottish tablet will also be available.

Richard Judge, Head of Customer Experience at LNER, said: “We’re proud of the great destinations we serve and take great pride in our on-board menus and catering. We love to celebrate special events, like the Fringe, which will attract many thousands of people to Edinburgh. We look forward to welcoming visitors on-board and hope they enjoy our special menu, which will be served on our most popular weekend trains during August.”

For customers traveling in Standard, LNER hasn’t forgotten them. Popular Scottish treats such as Irn Bru and Tunnock’s Caramel Wafers will be available for purchase at the Café Bar or through the ‘Let’s Eat At Your Seat’ service.