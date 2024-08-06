Rail Delivery Group report reveals why trains are the smart choice for summer travel

6 August 2024 | Global Railway Review

The Rail Delivery Group’s latest report reveals that choosing trains over flights for domestic journeys this summer can save significant money and reduce environmental impact.

As summer holidays peak, many travellers are deciding between rail and air travel. The Rail Delivery Group‘s recent “Clearing the Air” report reveals that choosing rail for domestic journeys in Britain could be more economical and environmentally friendly than flying.

The report compares advance fares for both rail and air travel across six major routes. It highlights that rail tickets can be significantly cheaper even before adding extra costs such as baggage fees and seat selection typical of air travel. For instance, a train journey from Manchester to London can save travellers up to £250 compared to flying.

Railcards provide additional savings, offering up to one-third off most fares for students, seniors and those with disabilities. Special promotions on National Rail and other ticket retailers’ websites can further lower costs.

Rail travel also includes built-in protections, such as the Delay Repay scheme, which compensates passengers for delays, ensuring fair treatment for disruptions.

Jaqueline Starr, CEO of Rail Delivery Group, said: “In a like-for-like comparison with air travel, taking the train is often cheaper, more sustainable and convenient way to travel with free baggage allowance and seat selection included in most fares. Make the most of summer by travelling on rail – experiencing real-life moments, from family holidays to catching up on the way to work. Rail connects us to these important moments safely, quickly and comfortably.”

Environmental impacts further favour rail. The Green Travel Pledge reports that rail travel generates up to 17 times fewer carbon emissions compared to air travel on weekdays, making trains a greener choice.

Silviya Barrett from the Campaign for Better Transport said: “This new report backs up our own research and shows that taking the train not only saves carbon emissions, it can also get you there quicker, save you the hassle of airport security and leave you more spending money in your pocket this summer.”

With its affordability, reduced travel time and smaller environmental footprint, rail travel stands out as a smart choice for exploring Britain’s vibrant cities and attractions this summer.