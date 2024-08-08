Norfolk Southern welcomes new Chief Information and Digital Officer

Posted: 8 August 2024

Norfolk Southern has appointed Anil Bhatt as Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer, where he will spearhead technology initiatives to enhance safety, operational efficiency, and customer service.

Credit: Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) has announced the appointment of Anil Bhatt as Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer, effective 19 August 2024. Bhatt, a seasoned technology leader with nearly three decades of experience, will report directly to President and CEO Alan Shaw.

Bhatt joins Norfolk Southern from Elevance Health, a Fortune 25 healthcare company, where he served as Global Chief Information Officer. His extensive background in technology innovation and transformation spans roles at IAC Inc. and Procter & Gamble, where he led initiatives that enhanced customer experience and drove enterprise growth. Bhatt’s expertise includes cybersecurity, analytics and technology stability, which he has leveraged to deliver substantial value across various industries.

In his new role, Bhatt will play a pivotal part in advancing Norfolk Southern’s balanced strategy focused on service, productivity and growth. He will collaborate closely with Chief Marketing Officer Ed Elkins and Chief Operating Officer John Orr to integrate technology that enhances safety, operational efficiency, and customer service. Norfolk Southern has already made significant strides in these areas through the use of AI-powered dispatch tools, machine vision, and railcar sensors, which provide customers with real-time data and greater control over logistics.

“Anil has a successful track record and reputation for working across teams to deploy technology that will advance the execution of our balanced strategy of service, productivity and growth, with safety at its core,” Shaw said.

Bhatt is recognised for his collaborative leadership style and dedication to fostering a culture of innovation. He is also a strong advocate for diversity in technology, supporting initiatives like Women in Technology and Kids Who Code.

Bhatt holds a degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the BSF Institute of Technology & Science. He and his spouse, Ritu, are preparing to relocate to Atlanta with their dog, Sidney, as he takes on this new role at Norfolk Southern.