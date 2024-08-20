InnoTrans 2024 to showcase global rail transport innovations in Berlin

Posted: 20 August 2024 | Global Railway Review |

InnoTrans 2024, running from 24 to 27 September in Berlin, highlights over 2,900 exhibitors from 59 countries, featuring more than 110 vehicles displayed on a dedicated rail track.

Credit: InnoTrans

The InnoTrans 2024 trade fair, taking place from 24 to 27 September 2024 at the Berlin Exhibition Grounds, has become a global platform for innovations in rail transport and mobility. Occupying an expansive 200,000 square metres across 42 halls and outdoor display areas, the event features over 2,900 exhibitors from 59 countries, all showcasing their latest products and innovations in the sector.

A key highlight of InnoTrans 2024 is the rail track and outdoor display, where more than 110 passenger and freight vehicles are on exhibit. These include high-speed trains, regional trains, trams, hybrid locomotives and rail maintenance vehicles, giving trade visitors the opportunity to explore the latest technological advancements first-hand.

Siemens Mobility is among the prominent exhibitors, presenting five vehicles, including the high-speed Velaro train designed for the Egyptian market. This train, built for extreme weather conditions, combines advanced design features with premium passenger comfort. The company is also showcasing the Mireo Smart regional train, tailored to meet the growing demand for sustainable rail mobility.

Alstom is displaying its Coradia Max™ regional train, designed for the Landesnahverkehrsgesellschaft Niedersachsen mbH (LNVG) with a unique single and double-decker configuration. The company is also featuring its Flexity™ tram for Berlin’s public transport, which stands out as the city’s longest tram with enhanced passenger capacity and innovative safety systems.

Stadler is introducing its RS ZERO, a zero-emission vehicle powered by fuel cells or battery-electric systems, marking a significant step toward sustainable rail transport. The company is also exhibiting the CITYLINK for Saarbahn, a dual-function vehicle that operates as both a train and tram, offering versatile urban and regional transport solutions.

Other notable exhibits include Hitachi Rail’s high-speed ETR1000, compatible with various European electric supply systems, and CRRC’s CINOVA, an energy-efficient regional train. Hyundai Rotem is presenting a new fuel cell-powered tram, emphasising low noise and high energy efficiency.

Vossloh Rolling Stock is showcasing its Modula BFC, a hybrid fuel cell-powered freight locomotive designed for flexible and sustainable freight transport. Additionally, Tatravagónka a.s. is displaying its six-axle intermodal wagon designed for transporting heavy non-craneable saddle trailers.

DB Bahnbaugruppe and DB Engineering & Consulting are highlighting their 360° multi-sensor platform (MSP), a significant innovation for digitalizing rail infrastructure. The MSP integrates various sensors and measurement systems on a single rail maintenance vehicle, providing detailed 3D imaging and comprehensive inspection capabilities.

InnoTrans 2024 continues to be a vital event for the global rail industry, offering a comprehensive look at the future of rail transport through cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions.