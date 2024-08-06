Tunnelling and rail infrastructure in focus at InnoTrans 2024

0 SHARES

Posted: 6 August 2024 | Global Railway Review |

InnoTrans 2024 highlights the critical role of tunnelling in sustainable rail transport, featuring innovative solutions and projects like the Brenner Base Tunnel, the world’s longest underground rail link.

Credit: Innotrans

The rail sector’s shift towards sustainability and efficiency is underscored by the growing importance of tunnelling. At InnoTrans 2024, this trend is evident with the Tunnel Construction segment featuring over 30 exhibitors. These companies are showcasing innovations designed to enhance the safety and efficiency of tunnel construction while minimizing environmental impacts.

Key highlights from the Tunnel Construction segment:

InnoTrans 2024’s Tunnel Construction Exhibit: Located in Hall 5.2, this segment focuses on advancements in tunnelling equipment, fire prevention, air-conditioning, ventilation, safety systems, engineering services and monitoring systems. Notable exhibitors include Schüßler-Plan GmbH, overseeing Hamburg’s U 5 metro line construction and FOGTEC Brandschutz GmbH, presenting lightweight fire prevention modules

Brenner Base Tunnel: The Brenner Base Tunnel, set to be operational by 2032, will be the world’s longest underground rail link at 64km. This project, featured on Stand 620, aims to significantly cut travel and freight times between Innsbruck and South Tyrol while shifting a large volume of road traffic to rail

Innovative exhibits: Among the innovations presented, Niedax GmbH & Co. KG is showcasing smart cable-laying solutions, while Orascom Construction S.A.E. highlights its involvement in Egypt’s high-speed rail projects. Other exhibitors include Valente S.p.A., presenting custom rail systems and high-performance locomotives, and WEBAC-Chemie GmbH, which focuses on water-resistant injection resins.

The International Tunnel Forum, part of the InnoTrans Convention, will take place on 25 and 26 September 2024 at the City Cube. It will address current challenges and sustainability in tunnelling. Key topics include:

Sustainability in Tunnelling (25 September): Discussions will cover UN sustainability goals, low-carbon construction materials and the environmental impact of tunnelling. Speakers include Heinz Ehrbar from DB InfraGO AG and Prof. Dr.-Ing. Christoph Budach from Technische Hochschule Köln

Challenges in Tunnelling (26 September): This session will explore major projects like the Erzgebirgstunnel and the Fehmarn Belt fixed link, with insights from project managers and safety experts.

InnoTrans 2024 provides a comprehensive overview of the latest advancements in tunnelling and rail infrastructure. By addressing both current challenges and future opportunities, the event underscores the critical role of tunnelling in the ongoing transition towards more sustainable and efficient rail transport systems.