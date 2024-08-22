Railway Industry Association responds to Urban Transport Group’s new report

The Railway Industry Association (RIA) attended the launch of the Urban Transport Group’s independent report, “Rail and Urban Transport Review – An Assessment and Ambition for a New Government.” The review, conducted by former Siemens CEO Juergen Maier, was commissioned by the Labour Party prior to the recent General Election. It draws on advice from an expert panel and extensive engagement with the industry, including contributions from RIA members.

The report presents five practical recommendations aimed at maximising the economic benefits of transport investment. It underscores the importance of a bold national vision for public transport, which is seen as crucial for enhancing UK growth, productivity and decarbonisation.

Following the publication of the review, Darren Caplan, Chief Executive of the RIA, said: “The Railway Industry Association and our members welcome this transport infrastructure review, and will work with industry colleagues to implement its rail recommendations. We and the wider rail supply sector stand ready to play our part, to help restore confidence in the UK’s ability to efficiently deliver transformative transport infrastructure.

“In particular we welcome the call for a bold national vision for public transport, which is essential to boosting UK growth and productivity, and to help deliver decarbonisation. This vision will be supported by the recommendation that the Minister of State for Rail carries the explicit responsibility for helping develop rail supply chains, working in partnership with business, Tier 1 suppliers, major contractors and SMEs, to take a greater responsibility in supporting the establishment of local supply chain capability. If we get this right, it will benefit not just the railway industry but also future customers – passenger and freight – who will be using this rail infrastructure in the years ahead.”