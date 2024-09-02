Community of Madrid to Invest €29.5 million in Metro Line 7B improvements

The Community of Madrid will invest €29.5 million in improvement works on Metro Line 7B, alongside providing significant financial support to affected residents and businesses.

The Community of Madrid has announced a €29.5 million investment in essential improvement works on Metro Line 7B between the San Fernando and Barrio del Puerto stations. This section has been out of service since 27 July 2024 due to ongoing signalling work.

During its recent meeting, the Governing Council authorised the works under an emergency contract, with an expected completion period of seven months. The project will involve comprehensive waterproofing and ground consolidation, repairs to the superstructure and drainage of the tunnel. These measures mirror those already in progress since 3 June 2024 on the stretch between San Fernando and Hospital del Henares stations.

The initiative is part of the Regional Ministry for Housing, Transport and Infrastructure’s Comprehensive Action Plan on L7B, which had first been presented by the regional government in October 2022.

In parallel with the infrastructure improvements, the regional government has implemented additional support measures for those affected by the disruptions. Notably, it announced the reimbursement of 100% of regional taxes related to home purchases in San Fernando de Henares for affected residents. Compensation payments totalling nearly €9 million have already been disbursed to 63 families.

Further support includes a €63 million allocation in this year’s budget to assist residents with rent, mobility and living expenses while the land consolidation is completed and compensation claims are resolved.

The Community of Madrid has also introduced financial aid for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and individual entrepreneurs in the commercial and service sectors within the affected area. This assistance, which offers up to €50,000, is designed to support the purchase of equipment, technological upgrades, e-commerce projects, operating costs and business refurbishments.