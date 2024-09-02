Arriva’s Grand Central seeks to extend track access rights until 2038

Posted: 2 September 2024

Grand Central is seeking to extend its track access rights until 2038, aiming to secure services and invest in new Bi-Mode trains to enhance capacity, modernise its fleet and reduce environmental impact.

Credit: Arriva

Grand Central, an open access train operator under the Arriva Group, has announced its intention to extend its track access rights on the East Coast mainline until 2038. This extension, if approved, would secure services for the next 15 years and enable significant investment in modern, state-of-the-art trains.

Operating since 2007, Grand Central connects 15 destinations, including Yorkshire and the North East, to London’s Kings Cross. As an open access operator, it receives no government funding, relying on direct service provision to link underserved areas to major hubs.

The application reflects Grand Central’s commitment to long-term service and aligns with earlier plans submitted to the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) to enhance connectivity and service frequency. Consultations with stakeholders began today, with Grand Central outlining plans to invest in Bi-Mode trains, capable of running on both electrified and non-electrified lines, improving flexibility and efficiency.

The new trains would bring several benefits:

Increased capacity: The Bi-Mode trains would offer 20% more seats than the current Class 180 units, addressing growing passenger demand

Fleet modernisation: The new trains would replace 24-year-old units, providing a more comfortable experience with updated customer-focused features

Environmental impact: Bi-Mode technology would reduce carbon emissions and provide smoother journeys, aligning with the UK’s railway electrification efforts.

David Brown, Managing Director of Arriva UK Trains, said: “Grand Central plays an important role within Arriva Group’s rail portfolio and securing long-term access will allow us to invest and grow, supporting the government’s ambitions for Britain’s railways to thrive. Grand Central provides reliable and efficient journeys to passengers who would otherwise not have access to services and therefore plays an essential role in economic growth by connecting communities across the north of England.”

The ORR’s approval is required for the extension, following industry consultation. Arriva Group, which manages several UK rail services, including Grand Central, is confident that these investments will enhance Grand Central’s operations and contribute to sustainable economic growth by improving connectivity in underserved regions.