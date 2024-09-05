HS2 project completes first viaduct in Northamptonshire

Posted: 5 September 2024 | Global Railway Review |

The HS2 project has completed its first viaduct in Northamptonshire, marking a key milestone in the construction of the high-speed rail line set to connect London and the North.

Credit: HS2

In a significant milestone for the HS2 high-speed rail project, the Highfurlong Brook Viaduct in Northamptonshire has officially become the first viaduct on the route to be completed. Located near the village of Aston le Walls, the 163m long structure is one of over 50 viaducts being constructed as part of the project, which aims to improve rail connectivity between London and the North, while alleviating congestion on the existing West Coast Mainline.

The Highfurlong Brook Viaduct, spanning the brook’s floodplain at a height of approximately 9m, comprises seven spans, each formed by four beams weighing up to 56 tonnes. These beams had been installed in 2023, with the deck, which will carry the track and electrical systems, poured earlier this year. The final element, the parapets along the sides of the viaduct, had been installed over the past four months, marking the completion of the structure.

HS2 Ltd’s Project Client, Bill Price, said: “The completion of our first viaduct is a major moment for the HS2 project and I’d like to thank everyone in our integrated project team and supply chain partners who have worked so hard to get us where we are today. It’s great to see Highfurlong Brook finished and I look forward to seeing many more of our viaducts, bridges, stations and tunnels come together over the next few years.”

The viaduct had been delivered by HS2’s main works contractor, EKFB – a consortium consisting of Eiffage, Kier, Ferrovial Construction and Bam Nuttall. Design work was handled by ASC, in collaboration with architect Moxon.

With the viaduct now structurally complete, the next phase will involve constructing the earthworks to support the railway at either end. Following this, other contractors will be brought in to install the rail systems, including track, signalling, power and communications.

HS2, once operational, is expected to start serving the route between London and the West Midlands between 2029 and 2033. The project, which includes around 500 bridging structures, aims to transform rail travel across the UK, with the Colne Valley Viaduct set to become the longest viaduct in the country once completed.