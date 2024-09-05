South East rail stations to introduce tap-in tap-out technology for easier travel

Posted: 5 September 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Passengers in the South East will benefit from simpler, more flexible train travel as 47 stations introduce tap-in tap-out contactless payment technology from 22 September 2024.

Rail Delivery Group (RDG) has announced that passengers across the South East are set to experience simpler and more flexible train travel as 47 additional stations will introduce tap-in tap-out technology starting from 22 September 2024. This initiative allows customers to pay for their journeys using contactless cards or devices, eliminating the need for traditional ticket machines at stations.

Travellers will have the option to either pre-book tickets or use contactless payment methods, offering greater convenience. This system will enable passengers to seamlessly switch between different modes of transport, including trains, the London Underground, buses and trams, while ensuring they pay the best adult fare for their journey based on the time of travel. Users of contactless payment will also benefit from daily and weekly fare capping when travelling in and around London.

Jacqueline Starr, Chief Executive of the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), said: “Pay as you go technology empowers customers by ensuring they always get the right ticket at the right price, making it easier than ever to pay and travel seamlessly. We are committed to developing a simpler and better-value fare system that not only meets our customers’ expectations but also supports the long-term growth of rail travel and enhances the overall customer experience.”

This move is part of the rail industry’s broader effort to modernise ticketing systems in response to changing customer habits, especially following the pandemic. Train operators have introduced alternatives such as Flexi season tickets and are trialling simpler fare structures, including single-leg pricing.

In addition, RDG is supporting pilot programmes to introduce pay-as-you-go systems across multiple transport modes in Greater Manchester and the West Midlands as part of ongoing regional devolution plans.