Alstom unveils industry-leading maternity and adoption policy in the UK

Posted: 9 September 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Alstom has introduced a pioneering UK maternity and adoption policy offering full pay for up to 12 months, reinforcing its commitment to gender equality and supporting female retention in the workforce.

Credit: Alstom

Alstom has announced that it has introduced a ground-breaking maternity and adoption policy for its UK employees, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to gender equality and workforce wellbeing. The enhanced policy offers full pay for up to 12 months for employees on maternity and adoption leave, positioning Alstom as a progressive player in the transportation industry and a key advocate for female workforce retention.

“This enhanced maternity policy is a significant step forward, and exemplifies how Alstom strives to ensure that women within the organisation are able to thrive both professionally and personally. With the maternity improvement – alongside the recent introduction of enhanced menopause support and emergency period care – it shows that Alstom is serious about being a workplace for women,” said Charlotte Briers, Rolling Stock Performance Lead and Chair of Voices of Women at Alstom.

Alstom also aims to address the ‘pregnancy penalty,’ a phenomenon where women returning from maternity leave face challenges in resuming their career progression. The policy is designed to prevent financial disadvantages for women taking extended leave and ensures that they can return to work when they feel ready, without pressure.

“We recognise the importance of removing barriers to progression for women in our workforce. This enhanced maternity policy demonstrates our commitment to providing a work environment that values and supports our employees throughout all stages of their lives,” said James Gray, Human Resources Director at Alstom.

This initiative is expected to benefit both the retention of existing employees and the recruitment of skilled professionals who prioritise gender equality in the workplace.

Alstom’s dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce extends beyond maternity policies. The company has introduced a range of measures to reduce the gender pay gap, promote family life and support women’s career advancement. As part of its equality, diversity and inclusion efforts, Alstom launched its biennial census in 2017 to identify areas for improvement. This led to the development of the Alstom8 training workshops, which aim to enhance inclusivity across the company, with over 2,100 employees participating in these sessions.

In addition, Alstom’s ‘Voices of Women’ group has played a pivotal role in recent initiatives, such as the provision of free period care and enhanced menopause support. The company offers a comprehensive Menopause Plan through Bupa, including reimbursement for Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) costs.