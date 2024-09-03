Alstom sells North American conventional signalling business

Posted: 3 September 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Alstom has sold its North American conventional signalling business to Knorr-Bremse AG to strengthen its balance sheet while continuing to focus on advanced signalling technologies.

Alstom has announced the completion of the sale of its North American conventional signalling business to Knorr-Bremse AG. This transaction follows a binding agreement signed on 19 April 2024.

The sale is part of Alstom’s broader strategic plan, unveiled on 15 November 2023, aimed at strengthening the company’s balance sheet. With the completion of this divestiture, Alstom has fulfilled all elements of the plan, contributing to the stabilisation of its Investment Grade rating.

Despite the sale, Alstom will continue to operate in the North American signalling market, focusing on advanced technologies such as Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) and the European Train Control System (ETCS). The company remains a significant player in the U.S. mobility sector, with a legacy spanning over 170 years. Alstom’s contributions to the industry include manufacturing and servicing rail cars and locomotives, supplying signalling solutions, and providing comprehensive transit systems. The company has delivered over 12,000 vehicles to U.S. customers and supplied more than half of the signalling systems used by North America’s railroads.

Alstom has been supported in this transaction by Crédit Agricole CIB as financial advisor, White & Case LLP as legal advisor, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP as antitrust advisor and Accuracy for financial due diligence.