Station assistant reflects on life-saving intervention for World Suicide Prevention Day 2024

10 September 2024

To mark World Suicide Prevention Day 2024, Great Northern station assistant Wendy Davidson shares her experience of a life-saving intervention that highlights the importance of vigilance and training in preventing crises.

Credit: Govia Thameslink Railway

To mark World Suicide Prevention Day 2024, on 10 September, Wendy Davidson, a 56-year-old station assistant for Great Northern, is sharing her experience of an incident that unfolded during her shift, where her quick-thinking helped to save a life.

Davidson recounts a moment of crisis that occurred when a man, visibly intoxicated, entered the tracks and expressed intentions to end his life. She stated, “I was on shift helping a customer plan their journey when a man suddenly walked past me and climbed down onto the tracks. He had been drinking a lot of alcohol and said he wanted take his own life.

“I instantly put in an emergency call to block lines running into the station and knew I had to try and de-escalate the situation. As railway staff, we are given training on how to handle these delicate situations, so I put this into practise by approaching the man calmly and starting a conversation.

“He was very quiet and told me a lot had gone wrong in his personal life. I tried to break him out of the negative thought cycle by saying ‘this isn’t the solution, you’ve got so much to live for’. Thankfully, there was a kind passenger on hand who also wanted to get this man to safety, so we both kept chatting to him before the British Transport Police (BTP) arrived and took over. A year on from the incident and I’m still so relieved to have been in the right place at the right time.”

Wendy, who lives in Cambridgeshire, said suicide prevention training at work has helped increase her confidence when it comes to making lifesaving interventions.

“I’ve worked in the rail industry for nine years and the training provided by Great Northern, as well as Samaritans, always comes into play in situations like these. The training, along with your instinct, helps you spot signs of vulnerability and provides helpful tips on getting someone to safety. It can be daunting to see someone risk their life in front of you, but sometimes it just takes a conversation to turn things around.”

In light of World Suicide Prevention Day 2024, Great Northern is encouraging the public to remain vigilant and supportive when traveling. Those who notice concerning behaviour are urged to contact the BTP via text at 61016 or call 999 in emergencies.