SYSTRA appoints Riona Ainge as Sustainability Lead

Posted: 10 September 2024 | Global Railway Review |

SYSTRA has appointed Riona Ainge as Sustainability Lead to drive the company’s environmental and social value initiatives, focusing on carbon reduction and community impact.

Credit: SYSTRA

SYSTRA has announced the appointment of Riona Ainge as its new Sustainability Lead, effective as of 9 September 2024. Ainge, an experienced sustainability professional, will focus on reducing the company’s carbon footprint and increasing its social value impact.

The role has been established to advance SYSTRA’s sustainability strategy, which is built on four pillars: social purpose, climate action, responsible business and environmental stewardship. Ainge’s efforts will be centred on these areas as she helps shape the company’s environmental and social initiatives.

Ainge, who joined SYSTRA four years ago, has a strong background in sustainability. She previously served as Sustainability Manager for the Balfour Beatty Vinci SYSTRA joint venture at Old Oak Common Station, part of the HS2 project. Her leadership roles within the company also include serving on the Next Generation Leadership Team, where she contributes alongside other early-career professionals.

David White, Director of Health, Safety, Security & Sustainability at SYSTRA, praised Ainge’s expertise and enthusiasm, stating: “Riona’s appointment marks a step-change in the future of our sustainability mission at SYSTRA. She brings a wealth of expertise and enthusiasm to this important role, and it is clear she is determined to drive genuine change and momentum across the business. I am very much looking forward to working with her on taking our sustainability mission forward.”

Ainge, who holds a Master’s degree in Environmental Management, said: “I am delighted to take on this important role for SYSTRA, which aligns with my core values towards enhancing the environment and generating social value in our projects. My first priorities will be establishing our carbon management programme and creating distinct opportunities to deliver meaningful and lasting social value in the communities we serve.”

Her appointment follows recognition in the Women in Construction and Engineering (WICE) Awards and the Young Railway Professional of the Year competition, highlighting her contributions to the industry.