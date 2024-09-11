Caen la Mer awards RATP Dev contract to expand and improve tram services

11 September 2024

Caen la Mer has awarded RATP Dev a six-year contract to enhance its Twisto network, focusing on expanding and improving tram services, including the addition of a new T4 line and the extension of the T3 line by 2028.

The Caen la Mer urban community has granted RATP Dev a six-year contract to operate and maintain its Twisto mobility network. Effective from 1 January 2025, this contract aims to improve the public transit system across 48 municipalities, serving approximately 275,000 residents.

The Twisto network currently includes three tram lines, 72 bus routes, transport services for people with reduced mobility, on-demand transport and various shared mobility services such as bicycle rentals, car-sharing and park-and-ride facilities.

RATP Dev will implement several key upgrades by July 2025, including:

Simplified public transit timetables to enhance accessibility, particularly during peak hours

A more frequent bus service between Caen, Ouistreham and Lion-sur-Mer

Improved intermodal connections, with better integration between bus, tram, and rail services, even on weekends

Expanded Twisto Flex transport-on-demand options for suburban areas.

By 2028, more extensive changes will follow, including the addition of a new T4 tram line, the extension of the T3 line and expanded bus and tram interchanges. The upgrades will bring 40% of the urban community’s employment centres within 300m of a tram stop.

RATP Dev is committed to making public transit a more attractive and sustainable option, with a focus on reducing car use, supporting the local economy and tourism, as well as cutting carbon emissions. As part of this initiative, the network will transition to 93 bioNGV buses and six electric minibuses by 2030. The company also plans to foster innovation through local partnerships with start-ups to promote greener mobility options.

“The local elected officials have ambitious goals for mobility in the Caen la Mer urban community. We will make every effort and bring all our experience to bear to meet those goals: persuading more and more drivers to leave their car at home, supporting the local economy and tourism, and reducing carbon emissions in the transport sector. In short: make the Twisto network ever more appealing,” said Serge Reynaud, RATP Dev Executive Director France and Switzerland.

In addition to infrastructure improvements, RATP Dev plans to focus on user feedback and community engagement to ensure continuous improvement in service quality.