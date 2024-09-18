Rail Baltica to showcase progress at InnoTrans 2024

Posted: 18 September 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Rail Baltica will showcase its latest advancements, attract investment, as well as build new partnerships at InnoTrans 2024.

Credit: Rail Baltica

Rail Baltica has announced that it will be making a significant presence at InnoTrans 2024, the world’s leading transport and infrastructure exhibition. Taking place from 24-27 September 2024, the event will focus on the future of mobility, a key area where Rail Baltica is driving innovation and enhancing connectivity across the Baltic region.

The team will be showcasing the latest developments in the project, including updates on construction progress, partnership opportunities and advancements in railway subsystems. Visitors to the Rail Baltica stand (#820, Hall A, CityCube) can learn more about the project’s digitalisation efforts and global market engagement strategies.

Marko Kivila, interim CEO at RB Rail AS, emphasised the importance of InnoTrans in connecting with industry leaders and potential partners, stating, “Participating in InnoTrans provides us with a valuable opportunity to engage with current and potential partners, suppliers, and peer projects from around the globe. Rail Baltica is at a pivotal stage, with critical decisions being made that will shape the project’s future trajectory. A key focus is also on securing funding, including attracting private investment. It is encouraging that Rail Baltica remains a top priority among Europe’s transport infrastructure initiatives. This platform, which brings together the industry’s largest players and showcases the latest technologies and trends, enables us to refine our operational strategies, gain insights and forge new connections.”

As the project moves from design to construction, Rail Baltica is making significant strides. Construction contracts have been signed for nearly 400km of the route, and active work is underway in Estonia and Lithuania. The main line construction in Latvia is expected to begin later in 2024.

InnoTrans 2024 offers a valuable opportunity for Rail Baltica to showcase its progress and attract investment for this ambitious infrastructure project.