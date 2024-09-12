Rail Baltica signs contract for unique trench section in Estonia

0 SHARES

Posted: 12 September 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Rail Baltica has signed a €70.8 million contract for a unique 9.2km section of railway in Estonia, where tracks will run through a 10m deep trench, with completion expected by January 2028.

Credit: Rail Baltica

Rail Baltica has announced that its Estonian delivery organisation has signed a €70.8 million contract to build a 9.2km section of the railway between Soodevahe and Kangru in Rae Parish. This portion, regarded as one of the most unique parts of the route, will feature tracks running through a trench up to 10m below ground level. The construction will be undertaken by OÜ Verston and OÜ Järelpinge Inseneribüroo, who won the contract with a joint bid.

According to Anvar Salomets, Chairman of Rail Baltic Estonia, this project marks an important step in connecting Estonia to Europe, stating, “Our goal is to provide a modern, safe and environmentally friendly railway that serves both people and nature.” He noted that construction on 65km of the main line in Estonia is either already underway or contracted, with this section being the only one where trains will run through a trench for a total of 5km. The trench, lined with natural limestone walls, will be 55 to 75m wide, with the deepest point reaching 10m below ground level.

For Verston, this will be the fourth contract awarded for work on the Rail Baltica main line. Veiko Veskimäe, CEO of Verston, stressed the need for collaboration, stating that completing such a large-scale project requires the commitment and expertise of all parties involved. “As contractors, we are dedicated to finding solutions, even in the most challenging situations,” Veskimäe said. He added that the project aims to balance the needs of both people and nature.

The contract includes constructing an embankment for Soodevahe station, building a railway bridge over the Kurna stream, the Uuesalu viaduct and a wildlife overpass in Rae Parish. Salomets highlighted the environmental benefits of the wildlife overpass, which will provide safe passage for animals and contribute to preserving local ecosystems.

Construction on this section of the Rail Baltica route is scheduled to be completed by January 2028, with financing provided by the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) and the Estonian state budget.