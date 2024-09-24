South Western Railway launches campaign to boost female train drivers

Posted: 24 September 2024 | Global Railway Review |

South Western Railway is aiming to increase the number of women train drivers with a new recruitment campaign, offering training and flexible career opportunities.

Credit: South Western Railway

South Western Railway (SWR) has announced that it has launched a new recruitment campaign aimed at closing the gender gap in the rail industry by increasing the number of women train drivers. Currently, only 8% of SWR’s train drivers are women, a figure that mirrors the national average. With plans to open applications for trainee driver positions at its Farnham, Fratton, Waterloo and Weymouth depots, SWR aims to create a more inclusive workforce and attract women to pursue careers in rail.

As part of the recruitment effort, SWR released a video featuring three women drivers – Gemma, Yasel and Sally – who share their personal experiences and career journeys. The video aims to highlight the opportunities and benefits of working on the railway, from career flexibility to professional growth.

Gemma, who transitioned to train driving after working as a Guard and in the NHS, described the railway as a unique workplace, full of opportunities for growth. Yasel, who previously worked in quality control and mechanics, emphasised the flexibility of the role, which allows her to better manage family commitments such as childcare and holidays.

Sally, based at Wimbledon depot, is one of 11 female train drivers at SWR and recently became a Driver Instructor, training the next generation of drivers. She was the first to drive SWR’s new Arterio trains in service and considers becoming a Driver Instructor as one of her greatest career achievements. “It’s more than just a job, it’s a career with lots of different opportunities,” Sally shared.

Fraser Dawson, SWR’s Recruitment Business Partner, said: “Our latest recruitment campaign showcases our inclusive, flexible workplace culture, the benefits and the development opportunities available – no matter where people are in their career journey. If you’ve ever wondered about working in rail, take the leap and join us on this exciting journey.”

The campaign seeks to attract applicants from all backgrounds, regardless of prior rail experience. SWR offers a comprehensive training programme, which includes 18 months of preparation, 225 hours of hands-on driving with an instructor, as well as opportunities for career development.

SWR’s commitment to gender diversity extends beyond recruitment. The company is involved in initiatives like Routes into Rail, which encourages young people to consider rail careers, and it supports the Women Drivers Network, a forum that promotes networking and career development for women in the industry.

SWR’s trainee driver applications are expected to open soon, with roles at Farnham, Fratton, Waterloo and Weymouth depots. These positions are highly sought after, and the application process typically closes quickly due to high demand.