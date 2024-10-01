InnoTrans 2024 hosts first international Railway Influencer Festival

On 27 September 2024, InnoTrans hosted its first-ever international Railway Influencer Festival. A total of 31 social media influencers with a passion for mobility travelled from across the globe to participate, networking with guests from 41 invited companies. Among the companies represented were DB Regio, Alstom, Skoda, Vossloh, Plasser & Theurer, and others, including international organisations like the Moroccan National Railways Office and UNIFE (European Railways Industries).

This gathering provided influencers an opportunity to enhance their social media presence, while companies were able to boost visibility by collaborating with railway influencers.

Kerstin Schulz, Director of InnoTrans, said: “I was very pleased that so many international influencers were there. The participants once again showed how large and diverse the influencer community in the mobility industry is. The community is constantly growing and gaining in importance. It was time to create a format where influencers, bloggers and YouTubers with a wide reach can meet and exchange ideas with the rail industry and transport companies in person.”

Influencers hailed from countries including Portugal, Germany, Great Britain and Dubai, collectively representing over one million followers. Notable attendees included British YouTubers Tom Thornton and Albert Pearce, Portuguese influencer Diogo Ferreira Nunes, and German blogger Lasse Stolley, who has been documenting his experiences living on trains. The next generation of influencers had been represented by 14-year-old Adam El Rafey from Dubai.

The festival concluded with the presentation of the Railway Influencer Award in three categories, selected by a jury of experts. The award for “Best InnoTrans Video” was given to YouTuber Tobias Foltin for his video showcasing top new trains at InnoTrans 2022. Alstom won the “Best Brand Video” award for its video titled “Sustainable Mobility for Everyone, Everywhere.” Finally, YouTuber Thibault Constant, creator of the Simply Railway channel, was honoured with the “Best Mobility Channel” award.

The jury, comprising industry professionals such as Sarah Stark of the German Railway Industry Association (VDB) and Andrei Ciufu from UNIFE, found it challenging to select winners due to the diversity and talent within the influencer community.