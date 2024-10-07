Historic agreement paves the way for sustainable rail transport with 100% recycled copper

Posted: 7 October 2024 | Global Railway Review |

La Farga, ProRail, Strukton Rail and Railtech BV are installing the world’s first catenary system made from 100% recycled copper, cutting CO₂ emissions by 92%.

Credit: Strukton Rail

In a ground-breaking move towards greener rail transport, La Farga, ProRail, Strukton Rail and Railtech BV have partnered to install the world’s first catenary system made from 100% recycled copper, known as Genius copper. This innovative material, produced by La Farga, offers a 92% reduction in CO₂ emissions compared to conventional copper systems, setting a new benchmark in sustainable rail infrastructure.

The agreement had officially been announced at InnoTrans 2024. The event marked a historic moment, bringing together leading experts from Spain and the Netherlands to advance the sustainable development of rail systems. Each organisation contributed unique expertise to the initiative, highlighting the power of European collaboration in tackling global environmental challenges.

At the heart of the project is La Farga’s Genius copper, a 100% recycled material developed through a proprietary process. La Farga, a Spanish leader in copper recycling, has designed this material to maintain the same mechanical and electrical properties as traditional copper while significantly lowering environmental impact. The development of Genius copper aligns with broader efforts to transition to a Circular Economy, where resource reuse plays a critical role in sustainability. This copper technology will be integrated into railway infrastructure in the Netherlands.

The project’s installation will be led by Strukton Rail, a specialist in the construction and maintenance of railway networks. With its extensive experience in rail infrastructure, Strukton will ensure the installation is conducted safely and efficiently. By employing this system, Strukton aims to support electrification efforts that reduce environmental impact.

Dutch-based Railtech BV will provide technical services to ensure the successful deployment and operation of the Genius copper contact wire. Its expertise in sustainable rail technologies has been vital in making this pioneering project a reality, potentially serving as a model for future installations across Europe.

As Europe strives to reduce CO₂ emissions and transition to greener infrastructure, this initiative demonstrates how innovative solutions can have a profound impact. The Netherlands and Europe are now poised to lead future electrification projects, further solidifying their position in the global push for sustainable transport systems.