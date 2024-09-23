Alstom announces €63 million investment to boost Italy’s rail infrastructure and sustainability

Posted: 23 September 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Alstom’s €63 million investment plan for 2024-2026 aims to enhance Italy’s rail infrastructure through sustainable innovations like hydrogen trains and expanded production capacities across multiple sites.

Credit: Alstom

Alstom has announced a €63 million investment plan in Italy for 2024-2026. This plan reinforces the company’s commitment to economic growth, technological innovation and environmental sustainability. The investment spans multiple sites, enhancing Italy’s rail infrastructure and capacity.

Key projects include the expansion and construction of facilities at the Savigliano site, where new buildings will support testing of hydrogen-powered trains and Avelia Stream 300 trains. In addition, new production lines will increase the site’s capacity to produce regional trains. In Vado Ligure, the plant will be expanded, including the construction of a new maintenance facility for regional trains. The Nola site will receive a new paint booth for high-speed trains, and offices in Bologna will be renovated. Additionally, Alstom plans to develop solar panel parks at several of its Italian locations to bolster sustainability efforts.

Alstom’s long-standing presence in Italy, spanning over 160 years, includes nine operational sites. In fiscal year 2024 alone, the company contributed over €1.019 billion to the Italian GDP and supported more than 14,000 jobs, highlighting its pivotal role in the country’s industrial and transport sectors.

Alstom’s impact report, presented in the Italian Senate, emphasised the company’s significant contributions to the nation’s economy and the broader European context. It highlighted the company’s focus on digital innovation and sustainability as drivers of employment and growth, especially in the strategic mobility sector. The investment also aligns with Italy’s goals for industrial excellence and environmental progress.

The company’s focus on sustainable rail development includes the implementation of the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS), which aims to improve network efficiency and capacity. Alstom is also developing environmentally friendly train solutions, such as hydrogen-powered trains, with plans to introduce these on Italian rail lines.

Committed to environmental sustainability, the company aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. It is transitioning all its sites to 100% renewable energy and implementing various measures to reduce its environmental impact, including waste reduction and energy efficiency improvements.