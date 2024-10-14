Network Rail completes critical track work on historic Thames Bridge

Posted: 14 October 2024

Network Rail has completed vital track work on the Grade II listed Kew railway bridge, replacing 577 aging wheel timbers to improve service reliability on both the London Overground and District lines.

Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail has announced that it has successfully completed essential maintenance work on the Grade II listed Kew railway bridge, which spans the River Thames between Kew Gardens and Gunnersbury stations. Over four weekends in September and October, engineers replaced all 577 wheel timbers, which secure the rails on the bridge. The aging timbers, which were over 25 years old, were prone to faults and had contributed to delays. The new timbers, made from more durable material, are expected to reduce the need for frequent maintenance.

The bridge serves both London Overground’s Richmond-Stratford line and the District line, a key stretch of the railway that has seen increased disruption in recent weeks. Network Rail and Transport for London have collaborated to address these issues, with ongoing work to improve service reliability. In addition to replacing wheel timbers, engineers renewed worn-out rail at either end of the bridge.

Simon Milburn, Network Rail Anglia Infrastructure Director, said: “Replacing the deteriorating wheel timbers on Kew railway bridge will help us to keep this wonderful heritage structure operating as a key part of these busy railway lines. This was a vital job that really needed doing, and I’d like to thank London Overground and District line passengers for bearing with us while we delivered the project.”

During the works, Network Rail also carried out vegetation management along the line and track improvements at Gunnersbury and Richmond stations. This included the replacement of points, rails, and track circuit equipment, further contributing to the overall reliability of services in the area.